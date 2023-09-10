Royce & Associates LP Has $3.28 Million Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 344.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.42% of inTEST worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $338,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get inTEST alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTT shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

inTEST Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE INTT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,759. The firm has a market cap of $202.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Profile

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.