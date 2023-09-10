Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,300 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 62,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

