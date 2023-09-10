Royce & Associates LP Purchases 102,500 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.76% of PowerFleet worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 27,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWFL shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

