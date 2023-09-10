Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 15.0% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Roku worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 8,516,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,929. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

