Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 225,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

