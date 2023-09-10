Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 1,194,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,589. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

