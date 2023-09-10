Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 244,665 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,665 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.62% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 232,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 178,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,467. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

