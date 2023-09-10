Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Nano Dimension comprises 0.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Nano Dimension as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,039 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 952,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,160. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

