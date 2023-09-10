IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.12% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TZA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.97. 7,785,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

