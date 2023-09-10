Royce & Associates LP Sells 33,700 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 21.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 652,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.56. 240,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,231. The company has a market cap of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.14.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 31.25%. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

