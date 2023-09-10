3,015 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 787,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

