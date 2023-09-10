Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up approximately 2.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $9,832,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 78,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Trading Down 3.5 %

ROG traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 133,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

