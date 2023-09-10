Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $14.31 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.7% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.76. 1,619,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

