Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 2,111,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,858. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

