Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $353,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.77. The company had a trading volume of 392,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,156. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.38.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

