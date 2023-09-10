Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $181,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,316,000 after purchasing an additional 138,462 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $414.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
