Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Shares of APD traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.51. The company had a trading volume of 786,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,288. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average of $287.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

