Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,849 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 88.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA opened at $414.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.65.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

