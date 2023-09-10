Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.67 Billion Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,048 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.03% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,669,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,432,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.87. The company had a trading volume of 369,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,252. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

