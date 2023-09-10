Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.39. 4,125,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

