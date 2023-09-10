Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 2,530 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.