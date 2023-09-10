Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 345,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Down 2.5 %

Generac stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.18. 1,096,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

