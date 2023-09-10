Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 126,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 987,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,133. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
