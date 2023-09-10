Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.43. 2,449,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,423. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

