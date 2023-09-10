Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.36. 365,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.