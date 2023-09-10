PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 40,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 17,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175,067 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 783,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 15,373,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534,637. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

