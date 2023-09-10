Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

LDOS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.