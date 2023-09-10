Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.42. 2,244,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

