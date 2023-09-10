Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 9,348 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

