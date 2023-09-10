Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 809,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GS traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $325.52. 2,026,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day moving average is $331.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

