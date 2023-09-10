Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,214,448.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,678 shares of company stock worth $46,560,725. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,957. The company has a current ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.09 and a 200 day moving average of $475.27. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

