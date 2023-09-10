Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.43. 1,531,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.