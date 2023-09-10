Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,891,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

