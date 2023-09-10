Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises about 1.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. 911,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

