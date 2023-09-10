Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 714,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,728. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

