VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,795 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 841,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 83,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.