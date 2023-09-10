Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 217,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 824,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,989,000 after buying an additional 90,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGLT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,803. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.