Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,715 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,422. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

