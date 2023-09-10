Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 958,062 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 958,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. 374Water makes up approximately 2.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.74 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.68. 374Water, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

