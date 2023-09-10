iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

