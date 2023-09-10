Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.98. The company had a trading volume of 841,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,044. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.45. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.76 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,805 shares of company stock worth $9,449,168. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

