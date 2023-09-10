Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 656 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $857.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

