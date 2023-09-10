Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 44,265,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,920,536. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

