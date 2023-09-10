Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $973,348.98

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.39 or 0.00048208 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $217.08 million and approximately $973,348.98 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00094816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

