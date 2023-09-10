Ardor Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $892,021.17 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

