Flare Price Reaches $0.0125 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $285.94 million and $2.31 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,966,379,115 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,966,384,012.7399 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01253549 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,256,549.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars.

