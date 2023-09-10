DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,935 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of TWO worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TWO by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,048,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 829,192 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter worth $5,125,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in TWO by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 476,590 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TWO by 5,152.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWOA stock remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Friday. two has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

