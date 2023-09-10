Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Benefit Street Partners LLC

Benefit Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,216,657 shares during the period. Berry comprises about 17.9% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned 1.45% of Berry worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of BRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 536,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,598.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,635 shares of company stock valued at $774,388. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

