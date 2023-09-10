MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Cut by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,428.19. 509,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,255.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.29.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

