Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Reduced by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $111,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $12.07 on Friday, hitting $399.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,541. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.58. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

